WWE News: Superstar regrets blaming Linda McMahon for company firing him

Linda McMahon no longer appears in WWE

In August 2012, Abraham Washington insinuated in a rant on Twitter that WWE had decided to fire him due to a political campaign involving Vince McMahon’s wife, Linda McMahon.

Linda was running for a United States Senate seat in Connecticut as part of the Republican Party at the time, which led to speculation that WWE had started to take a tougher stance on anything controversial related to the company.

After Washington was released for making an unscripted joke about Kobe Bryant’s rape case in Colorado, he took to Twitter to highlight various examples of how WWE had been hypocritical in their decision to release him from his contract, ranging from their treatment of Jim Ross to the infamous Katie Vick storyline involving Kane and Triple H.

The former Prime Time Players manager also wrote that Linda’s campaign was responsible for WWE firing him.

"Creates jobs my a**!! I'm fired thanks to you and your campaign."

Now, seven years later, Washington has revealed on Wrestling Inc.’s WINCLY podcast that he regrets what he said about Linda and he has apologised to WWE.

"Honestly, at the time I was hurt and shocked that I was released. So I said things that were unfortunate and I regret saying those things. I've since apologised to WWE and I've put it all behind me with a clean slate. But I'm very regretful for that stuff. I'm not sure what it was at the time as I was kinda reaching for straws. It was seven years ago so at this point, I can't even say."

