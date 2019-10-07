WWE News: Superstar returns to action at Hell in a Cell, wins and loses the 24/7 Championship

Tamina Snuka

Tonight WWE presented the Hell in a Cell PPV from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The show was stacked with eight matches on the card but to add to it, the fans also witnessed a WWE 24/7 Championship contest.

In a backstage segment, Carmella lost her WWE 24/7 Championship to the returning Tamina. With the victory, she became the sixth female athlete to win this popular title.

As the show continued, Tamina lost the title to R-Truth, who is now a 20-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

Carmella's WWE 24/7 Title run

A few weeks back on RAW, Carmella double-crossed R-Truth to win the WWE 24/7 Championship. Since then, the two have been on the run to help Carmella retain the gold.

However, this past week on the season premiere of SmackDown, reputed DJ Marshmello won the title from The Princess of Staten Island owing to some insinuations from The Bella Twins. Courtesy of some cross-dressing, Carmella regained the WWE 24/7 Championship by the ending of the show.

The return of Tamina

At this year's WrestleMania, Tamina teamed up with Nia Jax to challenge Bayley & Sasha Banks, Beth Phoenix & Natalya and The IIconics for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. After a few unsuccessful attempts of winning the gold, Tamina and Jax gradually disbanded.

Unfortunately, her knee injuries resulted in Tamina going to a hiatus following these losses. She was cleared to return to action a couple of weeks ago and since then, she has been appearing in multiple live event matches. Tamina has been involved in several matches at WWE Main Event after her return to action.

Winning and then losing the WWE 24/7 Championship, however, put her directly back into the spotlight in the main roster and let's hope she will be involved in this title feud for the time being.

Interesting fact, the WWE 24/7 title is the first Championship Tamina won since making her debut in 2010.

