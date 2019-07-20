WWE News: Superstar recalls getting banned by Vince McMahon for being 'out of control'

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Vincent Kennedy McMahon is 73 years old and is still the man firmly in control of WWE. It's a known fact that if the boss doesn't like you, you will probably spend most of your time in catering. Even worse, you may be banished from the company.

That's what happened to Oney Lorcan in 2011. The 205 Live Superstar revealed on Twitter that Vince McMahon had banned him for life back in 2011 for being 'out of control'. He also mentioned that it was Fandango who informed him about the ban being lifted four years later during the Christmas eve of 2015.

In case you didn't know...

Oney Lorcan is an intriguing individual. The Massachusetts-based Superstar has been wrestling since 2008 and has worked for many noteworthy promotions such as Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), and Evolve.

He was signed to the WWE in 2015 on a developmental contract and was mainly used as an enhancement talent in NXT. He was moved to 205 Live in March earlier this year and continues to do double-duty by wrestling for both NXT and the Cruiserweight division.

His Twitter handle is hugely underrated. Lorcan's activity on the social media site follows a few patterns. His tweets are all typed in upper case, and he constantly targets the McMahons. Some of them are critical of the product, some are amusing, and most of them are as violent as they come.

The latest tweet makes him look like one of the craziest superstars on the roster.

The heart of the matter

Now we don't know if Lorcan is stating the facts here or whether he's just messing around, but Vince McMahon had banned him in 2011.

BACK IN 2011 I WAS OUT OF CONTROL AND VINCE MCMAHON BANNED ME FOR LIFE AND HAD ME ESCORTED OUT OF THE ARENA BY POLICE BUT THEN FANDANGO CALLED ME ON CHRISTMAS EVE IN 2015 AND SAYS TO ME HE SAYS THE BAN HAD BEEN LIFTED BABY ASK FANDANGO ABOUT IT — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) July 19, 2019

The first thing to note is that Lorcan wasn't even a contracted employee of WWE eight years ago. Maybe, he came over for a tryout or was in attendance for a one-off appearance as a jobber. While we'll have to ask Fandango about the authenticity of his story, one thing is beyond doubt; The Boston Butcher is one crazy man

What's next?

You can catch Lorcan in action on 205 Live, which if you haven't noticed, is one of the best wrestling shows on the planet. He can also be found on NXT TV or at house shows of the yellow brand. And before you go, a reminder to follow him on Twitter.