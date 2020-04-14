WWE News: Superstar's fiancee makes an appearance on RAW

This week on RAW it was made apparent that United States Champion Andrade's return had signaled the beginning of the rise of a new stable on RAW, which consists of Angel Garza, Austin Theory and The United States Champion.

The three men made an impact on RAW by attacking both Akira Tozawa and NXT's Tehuti Miles following their respective losses to Theory and Garza. Whilst there is an obvious storyline beginning between these three stars, Garza's lady's man persona continued this week on RAW when he made his way to the ring alone and not only handed the photographer a rose but also kissed her on the cheek.

This would obviously have been very bad social distancing if it wasn't for the fact that the photographer was Garza's fiancee Zaide Lozano. Many WWE fans picked up on the fact that Zaide wasn't there by chance since they remembered her face from the proposal on NXT at the end of 2019.

It will be interesting to see if Zaide is entered into a storyline with her fiance whilst there are no audience members for Graza to work with during his entrance.