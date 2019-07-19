WWE News: Four more legends announced to return at RAW Reunion

RAW Reunion banner featuring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels and "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair

What's the story?

WWE has confirmed several more appearances for RAW Reunion, including an inactive WWE Superstar who has been missing in action since April.

The four WWE Superstars slated to join the already announced legends are:

Alicia Fox Jillian Hall Jonathan Coachman Kaitlyn

All four of them will be present on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW alongside the many others previously announced.

In case you didn't know...

During Extreme Rules, WWE announced a reunion show for Monday Night RAW set to take place in Tampa, Florida. The suggestion was made by USA Network executives to produce the show in the hopes of drawing in more viewers to combat the slump in the ratings. Legends such as Hulk Hogan, D-Generation X, nWo, Ric Flair, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Booker T, Mick Foley, Alundra Blayze and so many more had been announced.

The heart of the matter

WWE Superstar Alicia Fox has been advertised to appear at RAW Reunion based on a website banner posted at WWE.com.

Alicia Fox has been out of the WWE picture since April when she reportedly worked a WWE live event while intoxicated. Arn Anderson, who was the working agent for their match, was released following her actions. Vince McMahon was humiliated and angry with Fox over the incident. Fox was offered rehab but we cannot confirm if she took the rehab or not at this time.

Additionally, we can confirm that Jillian Hall, Jonathan Coachman, Eve Torres and Kaitlyn are now confirmed to appear on the show.

What's next?

WWE RAW Reunion will be airing live this Monday night at 8 pm (EST) on the USA Network. A plethora of WWE Legends, Hall of Famers, Superstars past and present, are slated to make their appearances for the program.

