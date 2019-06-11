WWE News: Superstar talks about Vince McMahon creating gimmick based on Hollywood movie

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE Superstars Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan recently appeared on the latest edition of WWE Table for 3 after Monday Night Raw went off the air.

Riott stated that Vince McMahon might have gotten the inspiration of "The Riott Squad" from Hollywood movie, Suicide Squad.

In case you didn't know...

The Riott Squad debuted on the main roster two years ago, when they attacked Becky Lynch and Naomi on SmackDown Live. The trio made their in-ring debut soon after, defeating Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Naomi in a 6-woman tag team match.

The 2018 Superstar Shakeup saw the three Superstars being drafted to Monday Night Raw, where they immediately made an impact by attacking Bayley and Sasha Banks. At the Elimination Chamber PPV earlier this year, Ruby Riott got a shot at the Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey, but failed to capture the title. The Riott Squad was disbanded during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup, when Liv Morgan was drafted to SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

While discussing the origin of the group's gimmick, Ruby Riott stated that it might have something to do with the Hollywood movie, Suicide Squad, though she wasn't sure about it.

I don't know if there's any truth to this, but I did hear the rumour that Vince watched The Suicide Squad, and wanted like, a Harley Quinn, a Joker, and a beast.

Sarah Logan opened up on the group being told that they would be forgotten in six weeks, and how the incredible chemistry between the three Superstars prevented that from happening.

What's next?

Now that the group is history, it would be refreshing to see WWE use these three characters in a proper manner going ahead, instead of letting them turn into afterthoughts on the lower card.

