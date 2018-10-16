WWE News: Superstar wants to retire Brock Lesnar from WWE

Daniel Wood FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.36K // 16 Oct 2018, 18:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will this WWE Superstar be able to retire Brock Lesnar?

What's the story?

Newly signed NXT Superstar Matt Riddle recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on his MMA Show where he revealed his plans for the main roster and how he'd like to be the one to retire Brock Lesnar from being a WWE Superstar.

Up next on #HelwaniShow: Very excited to speak to @SuperKingofBros about his rise to wrestling stardom and life after MMA



Watch live: https://t.co/7XuKPHzxSZ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 15, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Matt Riddle's first feud in NXT is probably going to be against Kassius Ohno, with Ohno telling Regal to bring him his 'shiny new toy'. The prospect of this bout should have anyone familiar with their matches on the independent circuit salivating, because it was great!

Lesnar is going the other way to Matt Riddle, leaving the WWE to prepare for his return to MMA. But before that, Lesnar is returning for Crown Jewel to take on Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman for the Universal Title.

The heart of the matter

On Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Matt Riddle spoke about his ideal career path in the WWE after recently signing with the company and he has some lofty, lofty ambitions.

“In my perfect world I’m champion in like, three months and then I’m on the main roster and I’m challenging Brock Lesnar. And I want to retire Brock Lesnar. That’s the perfect world. Maybe Brock Lesnar, main event WrestleMania for the Universal Title, and if he loses he retires.”

Given Riddle's MMA background and Lesnar's MMA experience, this could be a blockbuster match in the future of the WWE and definitely something that a lot of people will be wanting to see.

What's next?

Matt Riddle is someone who should be quickly propelled to one of NXT's top stars when he finally makes his wrestling debut on NXT television. I also don't think it'll be too long before he is a top star on the main roster, so maybe that Brock Lesnar match isn't as outlandish as it sounds!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Would you like to see Matt Riddle Vs. Brock Lesnar in the WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!