WWE News: Superstars, date and venue for the 2019 Tribute To The Troops event revealed

WWE has always shown a considerable amount of gratitude and respect toward the US Armed Forces

As per the latest listings put forth by the Crown Coliseum venue in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the WWE Tribute To The Troops event will be taped on the very same night as an upcoming episode of SmackDown.

According to the aforementioned listings, the December 6th, 2019 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, will likely be followed by the tapings of this year’s Tribute To The Troops event.

About the Tribute To The Troops event

The WWE’s Tribute To The Troops event has been organized by the company since 2003, putting forth annual events for the US Armed Forces serving their country.

Although initially, the shows were taped overseas in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan; the WWE has been taping shows in the United States of America in recent years.

WWE Tribute To The Troops will be taped on December 6th, 2019

As noted, the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, will host this year’s edition of WWE’s Tribute To The Troops event.

The event will be taped on December 6th, 2019 at the aforementioned venue; and will transpire on the same day as the tapings of Friday Night SmackDown, which will also take place at the same venue.

As of this time, details on when the WWE plans on airing the Tribute To The Troops event, is yet to be revealed.

Furthermore, several top Superstars such as The Fiend aka Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryan, Sasha Banks, The New Day, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, King Baron Corbin, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman, are being advertised for the event.

Moreover, the general consensus in the pro wrestling community is that, Superstars from both the RAW and SmackDown brands will perform at the Tribute To The Troops event.

FAYETTEVILLE, are you REAAADYYYYY? 🎙



WWE TV is returning to the Fayetteville for the first time in over 7 years on Friday, December 6 at the Crown Coliseum! 💪



🎫 go on sale Friday, Oct. 25! See Friday Night Smackdown LIVE on FOX as part of the "Tribute to the Troops" event 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wxdVeC7hDv — Crown Complex (@CrownComplexNC) October 18, 2019

