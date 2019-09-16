WWE News: Superstars learn popular Indian slangs [WATCH]

Remember when WWE Now India's Gaelyn Mendonca had caught up with your favorite WWE Superstars over WrestleMania weekend, and we got to see them deliver a bunch of iconic Bollywood dialogues? Here's more for you! Gaelyn recently sat down with the likes of AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Big E, and taught them some of the most popular Indian slangs!

Back in 2005-06, when then-WWE Champion John Cena visited India, the fans welcomed him with open arms and Cena stated that he will never forget that moment. Fast forward around 14 years, and WWE's presence in India is as strong as it has ever been. Thanks to social media, Indian fans are getting more opportunities to interact with their favorite wrestlers. Amidst all of this, one can't overlook the efforts put in by WWE Now India as well.

Mendonca recently got an opportunity to make WWE Superstars familiar with some incredibly popular Indian slangs. Many of us use these words on a regular basis, but hearing your favorite Superstars utter the same is a totally different ball game, and a hilarious one at that!

Here are a few iconic Indian slangs and the Superstars who successfully managed to read those out:

"Kya bolti India ki public?" - Drew McIntyre

"Tumhare muh me ghee shakkar!" - Finn Balor

"Chal, chal, hawa aane de" - AJ Styles

"Humse na ho payega" - Bayley

Some of these slangs are hard to speak out, if you're doing it for the first time. There were some who found it difficult to read out these slangs, and hilarity ensued! And yes, our beloved Big E was on that list too! Also, while Finn Balor found it easy to recite "Tumhare muh me ghee shakkar", The Big Dog Roman Reigns had a hard time pronouncing the same. Check out the hilarious clip for yourself!

