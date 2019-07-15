×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Superstars and Legends to come together for RAW Reunion

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
702   //    15 Jul 2019, 05:51 IST

The WWE Universe is in for a treat
The WWE Universe is in for a treat

What's the story?

Breaking news from tonight's WWE Extreme Rules as they have officially announced the "RAW Reunion" special. This event will air one week from tomorrow night on the USA Network.

In case you didn't know...

This is the first reunion of WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers for a Monday Night RAW special since the RAW 25th Anniversary Show, on January 22nd, 2018.

These shows are typically very exciting and fun to watch, as we get to see the Superstars of the past and present have an opportunity to interact with each other throughout the show.

The heart of the matter...

Tonight following the No Holds Barred match featuring The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, WWE ran an advertisement announcing the RAW Reunion special. The show is speculated to be a revised version of "Old School RAW" from several years ago, featuring WWE Superstars past and present.

This is great news for the WWE Universe who enjoy this type of show, as it attracts fans from the past to check out the WWE Legends they once watched from the glory days of WWE, the Attitude Era, and Ruthless Aggression Era's, respectively.

Judging by the advertisement, it seems as though "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Christian, Eric Bischoff, Sgt. Slaughter, Hulk Hogan, Razor Ramon (Scott Hall), Diesel (Kevin Nash), Ric Flair, "The Million Dollar Man" Ted Dibiase, The Boogeyman, The Hurricane, D-Von Dudley, Santino Marella, Kurt Angle, Jimmy Hart, and Jerry "The King" Lawler will be appearing on the show.

What's Next?

The RAW Reunion special will air on the USA Network approximately one week from tomorrow night, at 8 pm (EST). We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

As always continue to follow us here at on Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results. Also, we have ongoing live coverage for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules at the link provided here.

Tags:
WWE Raw The Usos The Revival The Undertaker Roman Reigns Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time
Advertisement
3 WWE RAW Superstars who need to move to SmackDown and 3 who should move to RAW
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE RAW before Super ShowDown- 3 Legends show up, Baffling decision 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw Viewership increases for "Wild Card Rule"
RELATED STORY
3 Changes Paul Heyman should make to improve RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (8th July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW before Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (3rd June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (July 8)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (22nd April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
4 things WWE need to do to improve their product
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results June 3rd, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us