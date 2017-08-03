WWE News: Superstars react to Bayley's injury

WWE Superstars send their love to an injured Bayley.

Bailey takes a minute to talk about her match that resulted in the injury after RAW

What's the story?

Bayley was injured on RAW this week during her match with Nia Jax ahead of SummerSlam where she is set to face Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Champion. The shoulder injury that she sustained seems to be serious and will very likely cause her to miss the PPV title match.

Various Superstars took to Twitter soon after the incident to wish Bayley well in her time of distress. Finn Balor posted a few pictures of him and Bailey with the note "Thinking of my friend" while Peyton Royce and Billie Kay sent her hugs through emojis.

In case you didn't know...

Former RAW Women's Champion Bayley was injured during Monday's matchup against Nia Jax on RAW. She seemed to have injured her shoulder early on in the match was thrown outside the ring after which she took a good few moments to get back to her feet, thereby causing fans and critics to realise that the injury was indeed real and that she was in actual pain.

The heart of the matter

Many Superstars wished the injured Superstar Bayley in their tweets as you can see below:

Get better soon sister. Thinking of you ???? @itsBayleyWWE — Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) August 2, 2017

Let's use this emoji ????????

Get better soon @itsBayleyWWE ❤️ — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) August 2, 2017

My heart goes out 2 u @itsBayleyWWE !U are strong & will overcome this & be stronger than ever!The WWE universe is behind you! Stay positive https://t.co/vw3ur2DQLe — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) August 2, 2017

Sorry to hear about your injury @itsBayleyWWE. Hoping for the best #GetWellSoon — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) August 2, 2017

Bayley replied to all the wishes with this tweet:

At least my hair looks kyoot.



Thanks for the love everyone. Trying my best to keep positive. https://t.co/1f6kvsLFBc — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 2, 2017

What's next?

Bayley will probably have to back out from the SummerSlam match soon but in the off chance, that she does make it to the PPV, let's just hope she gets cleared by the WWE medical team ahead of the match so we can see Alexa and Bayley square off yet again with the title on the line.

Author's take

The WWE Universe is still looking forward to Bayley winning her title back from Alexa but sadly she might have to delay her title match due to the injury she sustained on RAW. We wish Bayley a speedy recovery and hope that we get to see her back in the ring soon.