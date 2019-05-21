WWE News: Superstars team up to attack Lars Sullivan; first feud for the Monster decided?

Lars Sullivan

What's the story?

Ever since he made his debut in WWE's main roster, Lars Sullivan has carved a path of destruction through both WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown.

Sullivan has made himself a known threat to WWE Superstars on both brands, as they have come to realise who Lars Sullivan is. Sullivan has attacked top Superstars including Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, the Hardy Boyz, R-Truth, and plenty of others.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, he was supposed to speak for the first time, as the WWE Universe would hear what the man behind the destruction has to say.

In case you didn't know...

Lars Sullivan has been surrounded by controversy from day one of his time in the spotlight. He is known for having made extremely offensive and discriminatory comments. While Sullivan has apologised since then, the fact of the matter remains that it still does not exactly seem enough.

At WWE Money in the Bank 2019, Lars Sullivan interrupted The Lucha House Party as they had come out to celebrate. He destroyed each member, even busting himself open when he headbutted Kalisto. On this week's episode of RAW, it appeared that the Lucha House Party thought it was their turn.

The heart of the matter

Lars Sullivan came out to address the WWE Universe for the first time since he made his way on to the main roster in WWE. However, he would not be able to do so.

He was attacked by Lucha House Party, who attacked him surrounding the ring. After being hit with multiple dropkicks, Sullivan was sent to the outside, and for the first time in a while actually looked like he could be in trouble.

He was able to fend them off, and was about to hit Dorado with a Powerbomb, but Metalik and Kalisto pulled him out of the ring, and beat a retreat.

What's next?

It appears that this might be the first-ever main roster feud for Lars Sullivan. While he might be outnumbered, given Sullivan's ability, he is not in too much of a disadvantage.