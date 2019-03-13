WWE News: Surprise name to challenge Asuka at WrestleMania 35?

Asuka may have found an opponent for WrestleMania - but it's not who you'd think!

What's the story?

During the latest episode of Lana's new YouTube series, #I'm Salty the 'Ravishing Russian' revealed that she had lofty plans for WrestleMania 35, stating that she was going to challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Live Women's Title.

In case you didn't know...

'The Empress of Tomorrow' heads into WrestleMania as the reigning SmackDown Live Women's Champion after successfully defeating Mandy Rose at WWE's recent Pay-Per-View, Fastlane.

It's extremely unclear who her opponent will be at WrestleMania with Charlotte involved in the Raw Women's Title picture and none of SmackDown Live's other women seemingly up to the challenge.

The heart of the matter

That is until now, of course, as Lana indicated in her YouTube Video that she intends to challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Live Women's Title on 'The Grandest Stage of Them All' - simply because everyone else is just 'declaring themselves in title matches'.

Here's what Lana says below (h/t Wrestling Sheet),

"Here you have Mandy Rose who just announced that she was going to face Asuka at Fastlane. To my understanding, there was an announcement made on Raw saying only the McMahon family can make title matches .... So how is Mandy making a declaration that she has a title match at Fastlane vs Asuka? ... I am declaring that I am going to face Asuka for the Women's SmackDown title at WrestleMania."

What's next?

Obviously this is far from a match confirmation between Asuka and Lana so people shouldn't go getting too carried away. Also, for those who feel that WWE wouldn't have 'let' Lana say that if it wasn't the plan, it's a well-known fact that Lana has been acting outside of the WWE several times on social media. But unlikely as it is, it could happen!

Do you think WWE should do Lana vs Asuka at WrestleMania? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

