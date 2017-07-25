WWE News: Surprising Miz TV guest announced for next week

Next week's Miz TV could be the start of an interesting feud.

by Nishant Jayaram News 25 Jul 2017, 17:09 IST

The Miz with wife Maryse and the Miztourage

What's the story?

On this week's Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Jason Jordan will make an appearance on Miz TV next week.

In case you didn't know...

Jordan, who was announced as Kurt Angle's illegitimate son on last week's episode of RAW, was a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion when he was part of the American Alpha tag team partnership alongside Chad Gable.

The WWE put an end to the 'mystery caller' Kurt Angle storyline last week with the announcement of Jordan as the former Olympian's illegitimate son.

Meanwhile, The Miz and his Miztourage, comprising of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, faced off against former Shield members, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match, which Ambrose and Rollins won.

The heart of the matter

The Miz TV segment is hosted by current Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, alongside his wife, Maryse, as well as the latest addition to his coterie nicknamed The Miztourage.

Jordan made his in-ring RAW debut last night when he took on Curt Hawkins and impressed many with his numerous suplex variations and utterly dominated his opponent, which mightily pleased his father, Kurt.

What's next?

The July 31st, 2017 edition of RAW will be held at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where The Miz will host Jordan.

This could signal the start of the push that Jordan will receive as Kurt Angle's son and there's a huge possibility that the push will culminate in a Jordan vs Miz clash at Summerslam for the Intercontinental Championship.

Author's take

If the appearance of Jordan on Miz TV next week begins the feud between the two and a possible Intercontinental Championship match in the future, the WWE Universe would be very glad!

Jordan has shown his impressive range of skills and moves and deserves a shot at a title in the WWE.

