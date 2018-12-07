×
WWE News: Tables match added to the TLC PPV

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
465   //    07 Dec 2018, 05:49 IST

There are now 10 matches on the card for TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs
There are now 10 matches on the card for TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs

What's the story?

Natalya and Ruby Riott have had a number of issues stemming back to Riott breaking Natalya's father's glasses in the United Kingdom last month and it appears that the score could finally be settled between them when they meet in a Tables match at the WWE TLC PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Natalya and The Riott Squad have had a number of altercations in recent weeks with the most recent one coming this past week on Monday Night Raw when Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan put The Queen of Harts through a table to write her out of the match with Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax.

The Riott Squad have been attacking Natalya from behind for weeks without explanation, so it will be interesting to see if Alexa Bliss pulls the three women forward on Raw and asks for some kind of explanation.

The heart of the matter

It was recently announced on Social Media that Natalya and Ruby Riott's rivalry will meet ahead at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs when they collide in a tables match.

A tables match only ends when a superstar is put through a table, which means that it's no disqualification and Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan would be free to become involved. Natalya has no backup since Ronda Rousey has her own issues with Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, so she will once again be outnumbered by the trio.

What's next?

TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs takes place on December 16th and already has 10 matches on the card ahead of the final week of tv tapings.

Do you think Natalya will be once again outnumbered by The Riott Squad at TLC? Have your say in the comments section below...

