From the WWE Rumor Mill: Taboo Tuesday might be returning as a special edition of SmackDown

More details on the potential return of Taboo Tuesday and how it could be integrated into a busy WWE calendar.

by Elliott Binks News 09 Aug 2017, 12:03 IST

Back to the future?

What’s the story?

Just last week, word got out that WWE had filed a trademark for the term Taboo Tuesday. And according to Cageside Seats, it seems the intention is to revitalise the concept as a special edition of SmackDown—similar to last year’s “Wild Card Finals” special.

In case you didn't know...

Taboo Tuesday was a short-lived pay-per-view event that WWE ran in 2004 and 2005 before replacing it the following year with Cyber Sunday. The premise of the show was that fans could vote on match stipulations, including cage bouts, street fights, and the Attitude-era-esque “Fulfil Your Fantasy” Battle Royal.

Oh, and no prizes for guessing which day it took place on.

Going in depth

Cageside seats specifically noted that the Taboo Tuesday concept could be used in a similar way to last year’s “Wild Card Finals” episode. That show—the final one of 2016—saw a number of high-profile matches announced in a bid to close out the year on a high.

Matches included AJ Styles defending his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, Alexa Bliss putting her women’s title on the line against Becky Lynch and the tag titles being up for grabs in a Four Corners Elimination match.

What's next?

Currently, there’s no word on when exactly we could be seeing Taboo Tuesday make its return. But if last year’s special Wild Card Finals edition really is the blueprint for this Taboo Tuesday reboot, we may not see an official announcement made until the very last minute.

The Wild Card Finals show was only announced a week or two ahead of time, so don’t be surprised to see a similarly late call made on a prospective Taboo Tuesday return.

Author's take

Given the name, Taboo Tuesday makes for a perfect fit for SmackDown, and if it results in us getting a special edition of a weekly TV show, that can only be a good thing. Last year’s Wild Card Finals show was a real highlight, so fingers crossed a Taboo Tuesday special will deliver more of the same.

Let’s just hope they actually give fans a bit of variety in the voting, rather than the option between three match-types that are pretty much identical.

