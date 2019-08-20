WWE News: Tag team champion injured on RAW

Xavier Woods was injured on RAW

WWE has tonight confirmed that SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods was injured on RAW and has been rushed to a local medical facility following an attack by Randy Orton and The Revival - but there are no further details as to the extent of the injury.

How did the injury occur?

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW saw The Revival take on SmackDown Live's Tag Team Champions - Xavier Woods and Big E - The New Day.

The match wouldn't go the distance, though, as an RKO outta nowhere laid out Big E and forced the referee to end the match, handing New Day the win via disqualification - but they won't be feeling like winners.

After The Viper entered the fray, the numbers game caught up with The New Day before Kofi Kingston provided an equalizer. The WWE Champion, though, wouldn't be of much assistance as the trio ended up on their backs.

Xavier Woods would come off worst, as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder would go to work on Woods' leg, before delivering a sickening blow as Orton held Kofi Kingston in the perfect viewing spot to witness the horrific injury.

What happens now?

WWE.com posted the following statement:

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods of The New Day was rushed to a local medical facility for further examination after being attacked by The Revival and Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw.

Stay with WWE’s digital platforms as this story develops.

All eyes are now on SmackDown Live and, of course, social media. Will The New Day be forced to relinquish their championships? Only time will tell!

Did you enjoy seeing Randy Orton and The Revival team up again on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.