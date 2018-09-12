WWE News: Tag Team Championship Match Announced for Hell In A Cell

Rusev Day will face The New Day on Sunday!

Last night on Raw it was announced that Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose would challenge Drew Mcintyre and Dolph Ziggler for the Raw Tag Team Championships at Hell in a Cell and SmackDown Live's response tonight saw Rusev Day defeat The Bar to book their place in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match this weekend.

Aiden English and Rusev have had a number of issues in recent weeks, but their match this week on SmackDown saw English sacrifice himself when he pushed Rusev out of the way of a Brogue Kick which then allowed The Bulgarian Brute to hit the Machka Kick for the win.

Rusev Day have come close to winning the Tag Team Championships on a number of times since the team formed last year, but this is the first time that the duo has been able to overcome the odds of a Tag Team Championship tournament and could now easily be seen as the favorites over The New Day on Sunday night.

The New Day may have an extra man on their side, but Rusev Day have Lana and so far she has been a lucky cheerleader for her husband and Aiden English and Hell in a Cell could finally see the duo lift the Championships.

This would be Aiden's first Championship on the main roster and Rusev's first since he won the United States Championship back in 2016. It's also interesting to note that this match will now be a face vs face format, so one team will perhaps be given the tweener role so that the WWE Universe is still able to remain invested.

Do you think it will be The New Day or Rusev Day who come out on top on Sunday? Have your say in the comments section below...