WWE News: Tag team match announced for Fastlane pre-show

Will The Brian Kendrick finally get to teach his lesson?

Tozawa and Kendrick were involved in a matchup last week on 205 Live

What’s the story?

Soon after Monday Night Raw finished airing, the WWE announced through their Twitter account that Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann would take on The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar in a tag team match on the pre-show before WWE Fastlane this Sunday. The pay-per-view is set to take place at the BMO Harris Bradley Centre in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In case you didn’t know...

Kendrick offered to take Tozawa under his wing when the Japanese wrestler joined the Cruiserweight division. Tozawa, however, was not interested much to the ire of Kendrick who has since taken on the role of an unwanted taskmaster. He even attacked Tozawa when his back was turned after he defeated Noam Dar in a one-on-one matchup tonight on Raw.

Rich Swann, on the other hand, has been at loggerheads with the Scottish Supernova since the inception of the cruiserweight division and would love to get his hands on Dar.

The heart of the matter

The pre-show seems like the perfect opportunity to let these four men settle the score amongst themselves in one fell swoop. News of the match should also have an interesting effect on 205 Live this week which airs after Smackdown Live tomorrow.

The tag team match is the newest addition to an already stacked card which includes five other matchups for the pay-per-view event.

What’s next?

It is unlikely that the feud between The Brian Kendrick and Tozawa will end soon after WWE Fastlane. The match should ideally be a taste of things to come between the two cruiserweights with the possibility of Tajiri getting involved as well.

Sportskeeda’s take

The animosity between Tozawa and Kendrick has been pretty one-sided with Kendrick taking offence at the Japenese professional’s disinterest in him as a mentor. It looks like Tozawa is going to be the one who schools the former WWE Tag Team Champion instead of the other way round.

