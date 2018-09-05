WWE News: Tag Team match announced for Super Show-Down

The Empress of Tomorrow will be a part of the show in Australia

On this week's edition of SmackDown Live, fans saw the return of the Empress of Tomorrow. Asuka returned to the aid of former Women's Champion Naomi who was a victim of the numbers game against the IIconics.

After winning the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year, it seemed like Asuka was set for a monster push. However, things didn't exactly go her way as her 914-day undefeated streak came to an end at the hands of Charlotte at WrestleMania 34. On SmackDown Live she has feuded with the likes of The IIconics, who were also responsible for her first ever loss on SmackDown.

Naomi has been feuding with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce for a while now, and on this week's SmackDown it looked like she got her revenge as she defeated Royce in a singles match. However, as soon as the match came to an end she was ambushed by The IIconics.

Though she was outnumbered, with Billie Kay interfering throughout the match, Naomi managed to defeat Peyton Royce using a sunset flip. As she was being attacked by the Australian duo after the match, none other than Asuka came to the rescue of the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

After the show, WWE made an announcement on their website that The IIconics would take on the team of Asuka and Naomi at the Super Show-Down in Australia. The IIconics will be returning to their home country of Australia for the show.

The Super Show-Down will take place on October 6th in the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia and is shaping up to be a humongous event comparable to the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

The match card is shaping up quite well with nine matches already set to take place at the show, with more yet to be announced.