WWE News: Tag Team Title Match Made Offical For WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

It was previously reported that WrestleMania 35 programs have The Revival taking on Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins for the Raw Tag Team Championship. The match was just made official via WWE Twitter account.

This is the WrestleMania 35 program featuring the tag title match

In case you didn't know...

On the take-a-way show on Monday Night Raw, The Revival defeated Aleister Black and Ricochet via countout. After the match, The Revival were backstage gloating over their victory. Hawkins and Ryder approached the two and challenged them at WrestleMania 35. The Revival said they would take it into consideration. You can watch the segment below.

The heart of the matter

Hawkins would reunite with Ryder on Raw January 21st, 2019. Hawkins wanted to be booked in a match. Hawkins ended up being a referee for a match between The Revival against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.

The Revival lost after Hawkins witnessed them cheating more than once. After the match, The Revival attacked Hawkins which led to Ryder coming down to the ring to save Hawkins. Currently, Ryder and Hawkins have continuously lost all their matches as a tag team. Since returning, Hawkins WWE record is 0-269. That is correct, not one single win since his return.

WWE took notice that the program had leaked online. WWE posted a video on their Twitter page of The Revival accepting Hawkins and Ryders WrestleMania challenge. You can watch the video below.

What's next?

Could we see Hawkins break his losing streak, and he and Ryder become tag team champions again? Will The Revival retain their titles? We will have to wait and see what happens Sunday at WrestleMania. Let us know if you think this match will happen, and who you think will win in the comments section below.

