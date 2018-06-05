WWE News: Taz discusses what the current NXT champion needs to work on

The former ECW World champion shares his thoughts on the one weakness of Aleister Black.

Taz

What's the story?

Former ECW and WWE star Taz knows a thing or two about being a champion. After all, he did hold the ECW World Championship at one point...

This week on his podcast, The Taz Show, the Brooklyn, NY native discussed the current NXT Champion, Aleister Black, as well as who he believes who should hold the belt next.

In case you didn't know...

Taz came to prominence in the early 1990s as the Tazmaniac, when ECW stood for Eastern Championship Wrestling. After transforming from a wild, savage persona to that of a tough-as-nails shoot fighter type, he began to achieve his greatest success. He became the fourth ever ECW Triple Crown champion.

Since then, he's been a highly respected color commentator for both WWE and Impact, as well as a popular podcaster.

The heart of the matter

While Taz is certainly a fan of the current NXT champ, there's one place he feels improvement is needed on the microphone.

"I say it needs some work is because he's got a very awesome look," Taz explained. He added: "The thing is...his promo work loses me a little bit... He's gotta certain darkness about him, right? His vocabulary is great, very intelligent, he doesn't have like a heavy duty accent ... But to me, it loses the darkness."

Since Taz feels Black is going to do well ("I do think once he's on the main roster, he will be a big, big star"), naturally the conversation turned to who should hold the title next. While Lars Sullivan is the next challenger to Black's title, Taz says he feels that a recently returned star should be next. - EC3.

"He's veteran enough, he knows what he's doing enough that he feels like a champ," Taz said. He continued: "He can cut a helluva promo. I think that's who eventually has got to be the NXT Champion, in my opinion."

What's next?

Aleister Black defends his NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Chicago against Lars Sullivan on 16th June.

What do you think? Are Black's promo skills lacking? And does EC3 have what it takes to be the NXT champ? Sound off in the comments below!