WWE News: Taz not happy with Corey Graves' joke at TLC

Corey Graves loves to take digs on Twitter and today was no different. The WWE commentator knows how to use the social network properly but it ends up ruffling feathers every single time.

Graves posted a photo of Samoa Joe and Vic Joseph and called the new and improved version of Taz (spelled as Tazz after coming over to WWE) and Michael Cole. The tweet received mixed reactions from the WWE Universe but Taz was not happy with it one bit.

The former WWE commentator, who was once a mentor to Joe, did not find the comparison fair enough. He believed that the new commentary duo would have to work together for years before they come close to what he and Cole did.

He tweeted:

“Gee whiz, new & "IMPROVED"? I wish them the best but luck! But, if they are a duo after YEARS of shows than its a fair comparison. @MichaelCole & I BATTLED for every opportunity as a team. #DuesPaid”

A fan tried to explain it to Taz that it was just a joke by Graves but he was not having it. He replied:

“Jokes aren't funny when pulled on someone who doesn't work there anymore...therefore if its joke than I'm NOT in on it. I dont appreciate being the brunt of a joke from a current announcer especially with the big social media following of @WWEGraves - I'm "out here", he's not.”

This is not the first time a tweet by Graves has landed him in some contoversey. Less than a month ago, he tweeted about NXT commentator, Mauro Ranallo and he had to issue an apology on his podcast, After The Bell, for it.