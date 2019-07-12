WWE News: Team name of The Undertaker and Roman Reigns revealed with a new T-shirt

WWE's new shirt gives a proper name to the pairing of the Big Dog and the Deadman.

What's the story?

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns will share a ring as teammates at Extreme Rules this Sunday against the team of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

Ahead of the No Holds Barred clash, WWEShop.com has released a shirt with a new name for the dream team and they have been christened as The Graveyard Dogs.

In case you didn't know . . .

The last time The Undertaker and Roman Reigns squared off in a ring was when The Big Dog toppled The Deadman in the main event of WrestleMania 33. After the match, 'Taker left his gloves in the middle of the ring, somewhat hinting that his in-ring career was over.

He has appeared at events in Saudi Arabia against both DX and Goldberg. The Deadman recently returned to the WWE earlier this month to save Reigns from another attack from Shane O'Mac and McIntyre. It led to a No Holds Barred match between the teams this Sunday at Extreme Rules.

The heart of the matter

Part of the feud between Reigns and The Undertaker revolved around the legend considering the ring his yard. Reigns was the new kid in the neighborhood and wanted to make the ring his own.

After defeating The Deadman at the Show of Shows, Reigns made things perfectly clear the following night on RAW, calling the WWE 'his yard now' after 10 minutes of booing from the live audience.

Due to the history that the two men share, WWE has decided to market and release a shirt on its website, giving the pairing the name The Graveyard Dogs. It would be a good name if they are teaming beyond one PPV. A Twitter user posted a photo of the shirt on social media.

GRAVEYARD DOGS THIS IS GENIUS pic.twitter.com/9rWS5zLaXH — Liz adores Ria🔅 (@reneesheadsett) July 11, 2019

With the disdain for Shane McMahon at an all-time high lately, this marketing ploy will likely lead to healthy sales for two of WWE's most popular Superstars.

What's next?

It would be cool to see Reigns wear the shirt to the ring for the match, but who knows what will happen. Since 'Taker and The Big Dog received a team name, they'll probably be on the winning end of the match.

Do you think this is a good name for the pairing of Reigns and the Undertaker or do you have a better one? Comment Below