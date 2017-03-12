WWE News: Teddy Long doesn't expect Brock Lesnar to go over Goldberg at Wrestlemania 33

Teddy Long feels the final chapter of the Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar saga ain't worth the hype.

Bold predictions indeed from the Playa!

What’s the story?

One of this year’s Hall-of-Fame inductees Teddy Long feels that Goldberg won’t be putting Brock Lesnar over in their upcoming rubber match at Wrestlemania 33. In other words, Long expects Goldberg to defeat Lesnar at Mania, stating that he doesn’t expect the Lesnar-Goldberg matchup to be longer than 8-10 minutes.

Teddy stated that although Goldberg looks to be in fantastic shape despite returning to the squared-circle after a decade-long hiatus, the former WCW mainstay has a very limited skill-set that is exposed when he works with an opponent who’s just as limited in the ring such as Brock Lesnar.

According to Long, Goldberg’s matches depend upon his opponents’ abilities to guide him through the motions and that he only looks impressive when performing alongside excellent technicians such as Bret Hart.

In case you didn’t know...

After beating Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal championship at the WWE RAW brand’s March 5th Fastlane PPV, Goldberg is all set to lock horns with old foe Brock Lesnar at this year’s Mania. Both Goldberg and Lesnar are known for being powerhouses but have often been criticised for their limited move-set as far as their in-ring manoeuvres and ring-craft are concerned.

The heart of the matter

Theodore Long feels that the upcoming Goldberg-Lesnar matchup for the red brand’s biggest prize won’t be pretty to watch, and rightfully so. Ever since he’s returned to WWE, Goldberg’s entrance has lasted longer than his pair of PPV matchups against Lesnar and Kevin Owens. Here are the former SmackDown General Manager thoughts on the Mania matchup:

I think it’s safe to say that Mr. Long for one isn’t really optimistic about Goldberg vs Lesnar living up to its hype.

What’s next?

Goldberg defends his WWE Universal title against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The match marks the trilogy fight between the two Superstars and promises to end the Goldberg-Lesnar saga once and for all.

Sportskeeda’s take

I’ve got to side with Long here. In order to put Lesnar over in a pro-wrestling matchup, you need someone with good technical wrestling acumen like, say, John Cena, Kevin Owen, AJ Styles and Kurt Angle. Neither Goldberg nor Lesnar are technically diverse performers and as for all of you WCW/Attitude era fans out there, don’t be disappointed if this matchup fails to live up to your expectations.

That being said, regardless of the outcome or the quality of the matchup, we as pro-wrestling fans, get to witness two legends of the game battle it out against each other for one last time; and that my friends has got to count. Get ready for Wrestlllleeeemaaaaniaaaa!!!