WWE News: Teenager tries to 'RKO' school principal, arrested

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 2.06K // 12 Apr 2019, 04:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gianny Sosa (left) is said to have tried Randy Orton (right) signature move -- the RKO -- on his school principal

What's the story?

Per The Miami Herald, an 18 year old man by the name of Gianny Sosa has been arrested after having attempted an RKO on the principal of the Southridge Senior High School.

Sosa, who tried to hit the principal, Humberto Miret, with the RKO -- a WWE finishing move popularised by Randy Orton -- has since been arrested.

In case you didn't know...

The RKO is considered to be a modified version of the Diamond Cutter; a move which was made famous by none other than WCW legend and WWE Hall of Famer "Diamond" Dallas Page.

Randy Orton performs a modified version of the Diamond Cutter, with a key addition being that he leaps off the ground, high into the air, grabs the neck of his opponent, and then falls down whilst bringing said opponent crashing to the mat.

As noted multiple times by the WWE, as well as several professional wrestling promotions the world over, the wrestling moves performed by professional wrestlers, are not meant to be tried by untrained individuals without proper guidance in a non-pro wrestling environment.

The heart of the matter

Gianny Sosa, an 18 year old student of Southridge Senior High School in Miami, Florida; has been filmed attempting to hit an RKO on school principal Humberto Miret.

As noted by an NBC affiliate in Miami, the video evidence clearly features Sosa yelling "RKO!" and trying to execute the move on Miret. Fortunately, Miret immediately defended himself, got Sosa into a headlock and then shoved him towards a wall.

It's now being reported that Miret is pressing charges, and that Sosa is being charged with battery on a school employee and interference with an educational institution. Additionally, the arrest report confirms that Miret is indeed the complainant and Sosa the accused.

Furthermore, school staff as well as security officials intervened in the brawl, after which Sosa had been accused of being uncooperative. The teenager was then arrested, jailed, and placed on a bond of $750.

Advertisement

It's being noted that Sosa could be released from jail, without posting bail; owing to a judge asserting at his court hearing that he was eligible for pre-trial services.

He made his first court appearance in relation to this case a few hours back. As of this writing, Sosa is still in jail.

What's next?

Gianny Sosa's family have now come out in order to defend the teenager, with his sister Camila Sosa noting:

"He did tell all of us he was just going to hug the principal. He wasn't going to harm him in any way and if he really wanted to harm the principal in any way he would have to do the RKO move from a distance. Like you just can't walk up to somebody and grab him by the neck and drop him,"

Moreover, defense attorney Roy Ugarte has slammed the arrest, claiming that Sosa's arrest report is "hands down one of the most insane" he has ever come across.

On the other hand, it's indeed noteworthy that this isn't the first time Gianny Sosa and Humberto Miret have engaged in a heated confrontation with one another.

In fact, Sosa had previously added a video to his Instagram account, wherein he can be seen videotaping Miret, and alluding that the principal was hitting him before the camera started rolling.

What are your thoughts on the Miami student's RKO attempt on his school principal? Sound off in the comments!

Advertisement