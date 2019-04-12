×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Teenager tries to 'RKO' school principal, arrested

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.06K   //    12 Apr 2019, 04:41 IST

Gianny Sosa (left) is said to have tried Randy Orton (right) signature move -- the RKO -- on his school principal
Gianny Sosa (left) is said to have tried Randy Orton (right) signature move -- the RKO -- on his school principal

What's the story?

Per The Miami Herald, an 18 year old man by the name of Gianny Sosa has been arrested after having attempted an RKO on the principal of the Southridge Senior High School.

Sosa, who tried to hit the principal, Humberto Miret, with the RKO -- a WWE finishing move popularised by Randy Orton -- has since been arrested.


In case you didn't know...

The RKO is considered to be a modified version of the Diamond Cutter; a move which was made famous by none other than WCW legend and WWE Hall of Famer "Diamond" Dallas Page.

Randy Orton performs a modified version of the Diamond Cutter, with a key addition being that he leaps off the ground, high into the air, grabs the neck of his opponent, and then falls down whilst bringing said opponent crashing to the mat.

As noted multiple times by the WWE, as well as several professional wrestling promotions the world over, the wrestling moves performed by professional wrestlers, are not meant to be tried by untrained individuals without proper guidance in a non-pro wrestling environment.


The heart of the matter

Gianny Sosa, an 18 year old student of Southridge Senior High School in Miami, Florida; has been filmed attempting to hit an RKO on school principal Humberto Miret.

As noted by an NBC affiliate in Miami, the video evidence clearly features Sosa yelling "RKO!" and trying to execute the move on Miret. Fortunately, Miret immediately defended himself, got Sosa into a headlock and then shoved him towards a wall.

It's now being reported that Miret is pressing charges, and that Sosa is being charged with battery on a school employee and interference with an educational institution. Additionally, the arrest report confirms that Miret is indeed the complainant and Sosa the accused.

Furthermore, school staff as well as security officials intervened in the brawl, after which Sosa had been accused of being uncooperative. The teenager was then arrested, jailed, and placed on a bond of $750.

Advertisement

It's being noted that Sosa could be released from jail, without posting bail; owing to a judge asserting at his court hearing that he was eligible for pre-trial services.

He made his first court appearance in relation to this case a few hours back. As of this writing, Sosa is still in jail. 


What's next?

Gianny Sosa's family have now come out in order to defend the teenager, with his sister Camila Sosa noting:

"He did tell all of us he was just going to hug the principal. He wasn't going to harm him in any way and if he really wanted to harm the principal in any way he would have to do the RKO move from a distance. Like you just can't walk up to somebody and grab him by the neck and drop him," 

Moreover, defense attorney Roy Ugarte has slammed the arrest, claiming that Sosa's arrest report is "hands down one of the most insane" he has ever come across.

On the other hand, it's indeed noteworthy that this isn't the first time Gianny Sosa and Humberto Miret have engaged in a heated confrontation with one another.

In fact, Sosa had previously added a video to his Instagram account, wherein he can be seen videotaping Miret, and alluding that the principal was hitting him before the camera started rolling.

View this post on Instagram

Fuck Nigga On Some Fuck Shit 💯💯

A post shared by Sosa (@sosatooraw) on

What are your thoughts on the Miami student's RKO attempt on his school principal? Sound off in the comments!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Randy Orton AJ Styles
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
WWE SmackDown: 5 segments that tell us about the results for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE indirectly told us on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE secretly told us on Smackdown Live before WrestleMania 35 (2 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Feb 12, 2019: Match start time, live streaming info, TV telecast, channel guide & how and where to watch in US & UK
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking: 5 chapters in Kofi Kingston's gauntlet match
RELATED STORY
Best & Worst of SmackDown before WrestleMania 35- Kofi Kingston signs his contract
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles injury update
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles sends a strong message to a WWE Hall of Famer (Video)
RELATED STORY
3 Shockers WWE could be planning on the final Smackdown Live before WrestleMania 35 ( 2 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Champions crowned on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania; viciously assaulted during celebration
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us