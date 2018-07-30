WWE News: Tennessee Sheriff releases statement claiming Brian Lawler showed no indication he was suicidal

Brian with his father Jerry Lawler

What's the story?

The wrestling world was saddened on Sunday, the 29 of July when three wrestling legends sadly passed away. The most shocking came from popular Attitude Era star and son of Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Brian Lawler, better known as one half of Too Cool, Grandmaster Sexay. Brian passed away at the age of 46 this past Sunday after trying to hang himself in jail the previous night.

In case you didn't know...

Sadly, Brian Lawler took his own life over the weekend. The former WWE Tag Team Champion had been in jail for about a week, after failing to post bail for being arrested for DUI, driving on a revoked license & evading arrest.

Brian Lawler wrestled for WWE between 1997 and 2001, under the names Brian Christopher, Too Sexay and finally, Grandmaster Sexay. As Grandmaster Sexay, he found most of his success in his ultra-popular tag team in the Attitude Era with partner Scotty 2 Hotty, Too Cool.

Brian was released by WWE in May 2001, and would return to Memphis and work independents, as well as wrestling for TNA Wrestling from their beginning in 2002, on and off til 2004. He made a brief return to WWE in 2004, but only lasted one month before being released. He made cameo appearances for WWE in 2011 and 2014.

The heart of the matter

Memphis Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen has released a statement on the death of Brian Lawler stating that Brian was placed in a cell by himself due to who he was and there was no indication at all that he may have been suicidal. When he was found, he was given CPR and rushed to the hospital.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding Brian's death and released the following statement.

''At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident involving an inmate at the Hardeman County Jail. On Saturday evening, Brian C. Lawler (DOB 1/10/72) was found hanging in his cell. Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon.

Preliminary information indicates the incident does not involve foul play. However, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Lawler was booked into the Hardeman County Jail on July 7th on charges of DUI, Driving on Revoked, and Evading Arrest.''

What's next?

Tributes and respects continue to pour in from wrestling superstars, personalities and fans from all over the world. Brian will be truly missed.