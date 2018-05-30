WWE News: Tessa Blanchard on how she felt after being initially rejected by WWE

Blanchard seemingly had very high hopes from her first WWE tryout.

Tessa Blanchard

What’s the story?

Impact Wrestling newest Knockout signee Tessa Blanchard recently spoke with Busted Open Radio and during the conversation, the 22-year-old opened up about the early stages of her career and what it was like to get rejected by the WWE in the first place.

In case you didn’t know…

Tessa Blanchard has previously competed under the WWE banner on several occasions, most notably as an enhancement talent in NXT back in 2016 when she lost to the likes of Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Carmella.

However, Blanchard did make her WWE return the following year when she took part in WWE’s inaugural Mae Young Classic Tournament. She was eliminated from the tournament in the first round by eventual winner Kairi Sane.

The heart of the matter

During a very recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tessa Blanchard stated that she initially started training at the age of 18 and apparently the third generation Superstar received a tryout call from the WWE in 2014.

However, Blanchard seemingly failed to achieve her goals of getting signed by the WWE in the first place and did not get the initial result she was evidently hoping for. (H/T: Fightful.com)

"After my WWE tryout in 2014, I was like 'alright, I'm getting signed. I'm going to be there. I'm ready, lets do this. It's happening. Everything is happening right now.' When it didn't happen I was heart broken. I think it's because God had a plan for me. If I would have gone and they would have signed me right away, I don't think I would have had the life experiences or the experiences in wrestling."- Tessa Blanchard stated.

What’s next?

Ever since her initial tryout with the WWE, Tessa Blanchard has gone on to compete at the very highest level on the Independent circuit and the current WC Lady of Ring Champion will be in action this Thursday on Impact against Madison Rayne.