WWE News: The Ascension end their two-year losing streak

The Ascension were never truly able to pick up momentum on the main roster

What's the story?

The Ascension, who have struggled throughout their entire main roster career, finally picked up a victory following a two-year long losing streak, which dates back to February 8th, 2016.

On the most recent tapings of WWE Main Event this past Monday at Sioux Falls, The Ascension defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno to end their long-lasting streak.

In case you didn't know...

The Ascension were one of the most successful NXT Tag Teams of all-time. They captured the NXT Tag Team titles from the team of Neville and current Raw commentator Corey Graves on an NXT episode back in October 2013 and would go onto the titles for nearly a year before losing to the Lucha Dragons at NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4 Way - ending their reign after 344 days.

However, their main roster run would go quite the opposite. Debuting on SmackDown in December 2014, they would originally start on a winning streak. Their success however, was short-lived, as they would get laid out by former tag teams including Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, The New Age Outlaws and The APA on Raw.

This culminated in a match against The New Age Outlaws at the Royal Rumble, which Ascension managed to prevail in. Their winning streak ended in a disqualification defeat to Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in a gauntlet match, which started their losing run. Appearing mostly on WWE Superstars and WWE Main Event, the pair were reduced to being jobbers for other tag-teams.

The heart of the matter

Aside from being reduced to jobbers, The Ascension have only made three pay-per-view appearances since their Royal Rumble victory against the New Age Outlaws. Their only WrestleMania main show appearance came in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions have failed to make a similar impact on the main roster.

Their last year or so have been a bit more successful however, as their pairing with Tyler Breeze and Fandango also known as Breezango proved to be comedy gold at times. Regularly appearing on TV, they even managed to get a PPV match at Money in the Bank last year - losing to Breezango.

During this year's Superstar Shakeup, they were drafted to Raw and have since made only two appearances, losing both times to Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt. Appearing primarily on Main Event, they managed a surprise victory against Slater and Rhyno this week in what was their first victory in just under two-and-a-half years.

What's next?

Although The Ascension picked up an upset victory, it remains unlikely that they will be doing anything meaningful with their momentum as the WWE have plenty more options to look towards, as opposed to the duo. With The B-Team looking to challenge Hardy and Bray for their titles The Authors of Pain gaining momentum, it's unlikely The Ascension will make their way towards the title scene anytime soon.

Do you think WWE will ever push The Ascension again? Or will they depart from WWE to pursue their career elsewhere on the independent circuit? Sound off in the comments!