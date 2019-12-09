WWE News: The Ascension released; Viktor tweets one-word reaction

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 04:22 IST SHARE

The Ascension's time in WWE is over

WWE has announced that The Ascension’s Konnor and Viktor have been released from their contracts with the company.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions are the third and fourth Superstars to be released by WWE in just two hours, following the earlier announcements that Sin Cara and Luke Harper have also been allowed to leave.

Posting on Twitter shortly before WWE revealed the news, Viktor tweeted a gif of Mel Gibson shouting “Freedom!” in the movie Braveheart.

The Ascension’s WWE careers

Between 2011 and 2012, The Ascension consisted of five members – Conor O’Brian, Kenneth Cameron, Ricardo Rodriguez, Tito Colon and Raquel Diaz – before O’Brian and Cameron became a tag team under the same name.

O’Brian (Konnor) and Rick Victor (Viktor) then began teaming together in July 2013, and they went on to become one of the most dominant duos in NXT history, holding the NXT Tag Team titles for 343 days.

After moving to WWE’s main roster in December 2014, it quickly became apparent that they would find it difficult to replicate their NXT success on RAW and SmackDown.

Throughout their five-year main-roster run, Konnor and Viktor were only granted three televised opportunities at the Tag Team titles, with their most recent title challenge ending in defeat against Chad Gable and Jason Jordan at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February 2017.