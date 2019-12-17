WWE News: The Ascension's first bookings after WWE release announced

The Ascension were recently released by WWE

The Ascension (Viktor & Konnor) were released by WWE along with Superstars Luke Harper and Sin Cara on December 8. While Luke Harper's plans are currently unknown, Sin Cara recently turned up at AAA's Guerra de Titanes pay-per-view even though he along with the other released Superstars are on a 90-day non-compete clause.

Now, The Ascension's post-WWE bookings have come to light. The longest-reigning NXT tag team champions have been scheduled to appear at WrestleFest 2 on March 8, 2020, which will take place at the Colonie Center Mall in Albany, New York. It is not yet clear if they will be there for fan signings or whether they will compete.

However, they will take part in a match at their second appearance at independent promotion Xtreme Wrestling Alliance's The Awakening event on March 21, 2020, in Watervliet, New York at The Dome.

The Ascension's WWE career

The Ascension were a dominant tag team during their run at WWE NXT and held the NXT Tag Team Championships for nearly a year. However, after they got called up to the main roster, The Ascension's dominance and significance as a tag-team started to vanish because of inconsistent booking and storylines that did them no favors.