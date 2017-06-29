WWE News: The Authors of Pain to defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Heavy Machinery

The NXT Tag Team Championships will be defended on the 12th July episode of NXT.

by Prityush Haldar News 29 Jun 2017, 12:03 IST

WWE announced the NXT tag team title match on their website

What’s the story?

WWE announced on their official website that the NXT Tag Team Champions Authors of Pain will defend the gold against upcoming tag team Heavy Machinery on the July 12th episode of NXT.

In case you didn’t know...

In a span of a few months, Akam and Rezar have become one of the most dominant tag teams in recent memory. They have beaten the best tag teams that NXT has to offer. They won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2016.

They made their presence felt when they won the tag team championship from #DIY at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. They defended their titles at NXT TakeOver: Orlando and NXT TakeOver: Chicago, emerging victorious in both matches.

The heart of the matter

The Authors of Pain have decimated every tag team they have been in the ring with. The physical superiority of the 300 pounders is enough to intimidate any opponents. However, they will not have he size advantage they are accustomed to when they go up against the duo of Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic.

Armed with the credo of “weights and steaks”, Heavy Machinery could prove to be a tough challenge for the Authors of Pain. Their numbers are just astounding. The WWE website reported that 320-pounder Knight, can bench press 365-pounds and execute 500-pound squats and deadlifts, while 330-pounder Dozovic can go up to 475-pounds on the bench press and pull off a 610-pound squat and a 710-pound deadlift.

What’s next?

The two teams will collide on the July 12th episode of NXT. The show will be streaming exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.

Author's take

Paul Ellering may prove to be the difference-maker in this matchup. The Hall of Fame manager may have some tricks up his sleeve that could help the Authors of Pain trounce Heavy Machinery. Whatever be the result, the match promises to be a hard-hitting, unforgiving battle of behemoths.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com