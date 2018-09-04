Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: The B Team reveal plans to win back Raw Tag Team Titles

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
599   //    04 Sep 2018, 17:36 IST

Can Axel and Dallas topple McIntyre and Ziggler?
Can Axel and Dallas topple McIntyre and Ziggler?

What's the story?

The rise of the B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, has been nothing short of extraordinary to watch, with many simply being unable to believe that they were the Raw Tag Team champions. However, 'were' is the key word here as the pair lost the titles when they had to defend them against surprise opponents Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

In case you didn't know...

The B Team were due to face the Revival but that was prevented when Ziggler and McIntyre brutally attacked the Revival backstage. Acting General Manager Baron Corbin then replaced the Revival in the match with Ziggler and McIntyre, meaning the B Team had to defend their titles against unexpected opponents and clearly, they weren't prepared.

The heart of the matter

This is the first major set back for the B Team since they went on their unbelievable winning streak that would see them eventually win the greatest tag-team prize on Monday Night Raw, the Raw Tag Team Titles. And true to form the pair tried to remain positive in a backstage interview following the show.

Axel and Dallas remembered that they have a rematch clause which means they could win their titles back, especially as in the rematch they'll be prepared as they'll know exactly who their opponents are.

What's next?

Unfortunately for the B Team, it seems that Ziggler and McIntyre's partnership with Braun Strowman against The Shield is going to be the focal point of Raw, which means that a Ziggler/McIntyre vs Rollins/Ambrose tag-team match is the most likely outcome. With that match likely being booked for HIAC.

However, that doesn't mean the B Team won't get their rematch, it just means that if they do, the most likely option is that it'll be on the next Monday Night Raw and it'll be in a losing effort. 

Did you like the B Team's tag team title reign? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
