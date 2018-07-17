WWE News: The B team set to defend the RAW Tag Team Championships next week

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 409 // 17 Jul 2018, 16:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The B Team

What's the story?

A huge Tag Team Championship match has been announced for the RAW Tag Team Championships at next week's RAW where the current champions- Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, also known as the B team will be facing the team they defeated to become the Champions- Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt - the Deleters of Worlds.

This will be the first title defense for the newly crowned tag team champions.

In case you didn't know...

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel were formerly associated of The Miz and called themselves The Miztourage; essentially lackeys of the Awesome One, the two were hardly credible performers and used merely as jobbers.

It was only after The Miz was drafted to SmackDown during the Superstar Shakeup that the duo started finding a footing on their own.

Raking victory after victory over other teams on RAW, the duo, now calling themselves The B team finally got a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships against The Deleters of Worlds at Extreme Rules.

Heading into the PPV with momentum on their side, the underdogs managed to shock everyone and pick up the championships.

The heart of the matter

This week on RAW, after defeating the Ascension, the B team was confronted by Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt via the tron stating that they would be coming for the Championships. And, it has now been made official that the B team will put their championships on the line next week.

What's next?

With the rematch taking place next week itself, it is clear that the WWE does not intend to prolong this feud for much longer.

It is my opinion that The B team will retain the championship and go on to defend them against a fresh team at Summerslam.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.