WWE News: The Bella Twins Reveal Why They Turned On Ronda Rousey

The Bellas had some strong words after RAW

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins took on The Riott Squad on RAW this week. The babyface team picked up the win, but their celebrations were short-lived.

The Bella Twins would turn on Ronda Rousey and launch an attack on her. They would reveal why they went heel in an interview after RAW.

In case you didn't know...

It had been rumoured that Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella would be the main event match at Evolution. And because of the same, the WWE Universe expected Bella to turn on Rousey at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, this past weekend.

However, Ronda Rousey would lead her team to a victory in Australia. However, what was noteworthy about that particular match is the fact that Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey shared some harsh words at the beginning. They could not figure out who would start the contest.

The heart of the matter

Brie Bella believed that Ronda Rousey wasn't their teammate, but someone who took up their spot. She was asked why she turned on her teammate, someone who'd been by her side:

Been by our side? You mean taking up our space. Standing in front of us. Taking up our shine. Is that what you mean?

Nikki Bella, Rousey's opponent for Evolution had some strong words for Rousey. This is what she had to say to Rousey and indeed, the whole WWE Universe:

Brie and I are here for Evolution but we're here to remind everyone, even Ronda Rousey, that this is a Bellalution. Thank you.

What's next?

Evolution comes our way at the end of this month. Expect the Rousey-Bella rivalry to intensify in the weeks leading up to the contest. WWE fans are in for a treat as these women clash.

