WWE News: The Big Show praises Braun Strowman

The Big Show is a fan of Braun Strowman.

by Mike Diaz News 09 Mar 2017, 14:30 IST

After having worked with Strowman, The Big show has nothing but praise for the WWE’s newest big man.

What’s the story?

The Big Show is looking to make a massive Wrestlemania match-up between himself and NBA Superstar Shaquille O’Neal for Wrestlemania next month in Orlando for a battle of the big man extravaganza.

If O’Neal doesn’t show up for Mania, however, one fellow big man that Show loves working with is none other than Braun Strowman. During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, Show threw nothing but praise at Strowman after having worked with him on the main event of RAW a few weeks ago.

In case you didn’t know...

Strowman defeated Show in their Monday Night RAW main event match on February 20th a few weeks ago.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what The Big Show had to say about Strowman:

"Braun is one of the most explosive, athletic big guys I've been in the ring with. He's got a unique look and he's also pretty sharp. He's starting to really pick up his character and the way he works in the ring and his presence. He's still very green considering how much time he's spent in the ring and how far he's gone. I always want to be as good as The Undertaker or even Kane. I always get lumped into the category of I'm not really Andre [the Giant] and I'm definitely not The Undertaker.”

What’s next?

The Big Show is beginning the wind down in his storied career, and no matter what the big man thinks, he is certainly one of, if not the, greatest big men of all time. Strowman has all the tools to follow in Show’s footsteps, as he is a massive man who has built a fierce aura around himself.

Sportskeeda’s take

Show, is one of my favourite WWE Superstars of all time and is just so good at being able to play a great face or heel when called upon. If he can pass on over 20 years of experience in the industry to Strowman, it is certainly a huge asset to the former body builder’s pro wrestling career.

