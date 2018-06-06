WWE News: The Big Show reveals who the scariest superstar is backstage

It would have to take someone really special to scare The Big Show

The Big Show reveals which superstar is the scariest backstage

What's the story?

The Big Show was once a 400lb athlete but it even The Giant of the wrestling business is scared of someone backstage.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

The Big Show returned to WWE TV this week on Raw to promote the upcoming special Olympics ahead of the main event looking much slimmer than the WWE Universe has been used to.

Even though the former WWE Champion hasn't wrestled on WWE TV ever since he was defeated by Braun Strowman in a steel cage match last year, it could be argued that he has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the wrestling business throughout his career and it would have to take a special kind of person to scare him.

The heart of the matter

Big Show appeared on The Steve Austin Show recently where he revealed that current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is just as scary outside of the ring as he is when he's inside it. Show has had a number of battles with Lesnar over the years but still revealed that he is the scariest person backstage in WWE. (transcript via Wrestling Inc)

Brock Lesnar scares everybody in the arena and backstage. He [has] got the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan as far as freaking everybody out.”

Lesnar is set to break CM Punk's long-standing record as the longest reigning modern World Champion in WWE in four days time since he's already held the title now for 430 days. Big Show even stated that he believes that whoever dethrones Lesnar will be a made man in WWE.

“That’s where we’re at now. Who can beat Brock Lesnar? Brock Lesnar is no joke, no comedy, no ha-ha, no fun and games. He’s a legit champ. Whoever beats Brock Lesnar is going to be made and that’s what you want out of somebody that drops the title, not passing the title like you’re passing a volleyball back and forth across the net. Now, whoever becomes the champion is somebody that is going to have really earned it through trial and fire.”

What's next?

There is current speculation that Lesnar could be set to defend his Universal Championship at SummerSlam in August, where he could face Seth Rollins, in what would be his first straight SummerSlam main event.

Do you believe that Brock Lesnar is the scariest superstar backstage? Who do you think has the ability to dethrone him? Have your say in the comments section below!