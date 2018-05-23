WWE News: The Big Show reveals why he missed out on this year's Royal Rumble and details his current contract with the WWE

The Big Show has been out of action since 2017.

The Big Show

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin recently caught up with WWE veteran The Big Show from Broken Skull Ranch 2.0 as part of The Steve Austin Show and the two men seemingly discussed a host of topics.

Among other things, The Big Show also spoke about his three-year contract with the WWE and why he missed this year’s Royal Rumble event.

In case you didn’t know…

Big Show’s last televised WWE match took place way back in September of 2017 when the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was defeated by Braun Strowman in a steel cage match, being thrown through the cage post-match.

Following the incident, Show also received some medical attention from the WWE doctors and had to be carried backstage, however, later on, it was reported that the attack was used to write Big Show off TV as he required hip surgery.

The heart of the matter

During his conversation with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, The Big Show revealed that he was originally scheduled to make his WWE return earlier this year as part of the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however, couldn’t do so due to the several issues caused by his recent hip operation. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"I missed the Royal Rumble. I was supposed to return at Royal Rumble. That didn't come to fruition. Then, my contract expired. I was unemployed for a while, just a couple of days. [Austin] know[s] how that stuff goes. It was a negotiation and both sides were trying to get the best deal that they can."

In addition, The Big Show also noted that earlier this year in January, the former WWE World Champion apparently signed a three year deal with the with WWE and despite WWE COO Triple H being concerned about The Big Show’s physical condition, the company eventually decided to offer a three-year-deal to the 7 feet tall giant.

“I spent some time with the big man himself. We talked. Hunter and I talked because we were concerned about my hip. We were concerned about a lot of things. And they put together a nice three-year deal for me, so I'm there another three years. I can do a lot more work with things that I'm passionate about, Special Olympics and being a Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics."

"I get a chance to have a bit more free time now. I'm not in the trenches for five days a week like I was for 20 years at every house show and TV. I was probably on TV too much as a giant when I should have been an attraction. Instead, I was in there working all the time."

Furthermore, Big Show also stated described the contract as a humbling offer made by Vince McMahon and Triple H, who still to this very day appreciate and respect Big Show’s contributions to the WWE.

What’s next?

Big Show might well make his WWE return very soon and fans can definitely expect to see him in action once again later this year itself.

Author’s take

The Big Show has been a very loyal employee to the WWE and his in-ring performances have also been equally amazing as well. Personally, I hope that he’s back to his very best and makes his return to the squared circle as soon as possible.

