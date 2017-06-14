WWE News: Jack Swagger talks about the moment he found out he was going to win the World Heavyweight Championship

Jack Swagger revealed the exact moment he found out that he was, indeed, going to win the World Heavyweight Championship. In a recent appearance on Still Real Radio, Swagger spoke about being honoured to have held the World Heavyweight Championship, besides elaborating on the day that he found out he was set to win the prestigious title.

Jack Swagger, whose real name is Donald Jacob Hager Jr. performed for WWE since 2006 and rose to the top of the promotion when he won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2010.

The 35-year-old parted ways with WWE earlier this year and has been performing on the indie circuit ever since.

Jack Swagger opened up on the day he was made privy to the plans of him being booked by WWE to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Here are a few excerpts from his statements regarding the same:

“We did Mania Sunday, then we had Raw Monday in Phoenix, and I was originally just on Raw at the time. And they called me that night, Monday night after Raw. My wife and I were already going to Vegas anyways because we were out there to have a little vacation together, so it worked out they said ‘get on a plane, SmackDown’s in Vegas. We need you tomorrow.’”

Swagger went on to say that the WWE really didn’t tell him much beforehand:

“They didn’t really tell me anything, but you can kinda assume when something comes up like that and you have the Money in the Bank briefcase. So I kinda figured it out. Then the next day we had a meeting with Vince and some PR people, so they told me then.”

Furthermore, Swagger asserted that he considers it an honour to have held the Heavyweight belt, given the fact that so many Hall of Famers have also held said belt. He added that he takes a lot of pride in the fact that his name belongs in the illustrious list of men, with several legends who carried the pro-wrestling business also holding the belt.

Jack Swagger’s departure from WWE was officially announced in March of this year, and the All-American can now be seen performing in independent pro-wrestling promotions.

Jack Swagger is one of the most technically proficient competitors to have ever stepped foot in a WWE ring.

I hope the talented former Heavyweight champ finds a permanent home, and I, for one, would love to see him go toe-to-toe against the best in the world in NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) in the near future.

