WWE News: The Fiend appears on SmackDown Live for the first time

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
News
419   //    31 Jul 2019, 07:24 IST

Bray Wyatt's alter-ego made a trip to Memphis.
Bray Wyatt's alter-ego made a trip to Memphis.

As several matches were announced as official for SummerSlam including Dolph Ziggler vs the Miz and Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus, one WWE Superstar continued to torment his opponent at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

It had been announced earlier on Tuesday that Finn Balor would be opposing Ziggler in a match on SmackDown. We should have known to expect that wherever Balor shows up between now and SummerSlam, The Fiend won't be far behind.

Bray Wyatt's presence was felt earlier in the night as a Firefly Funhouse episode was airing - but without an appearance from the former Eater of Worlds. Instead, Ramblin' Rabbit appeared behind a table of vegetables to say that he was a big fan of Finn Balor.


He also said that Balor made a mistake of challenging the Fiend. The punching bag of the Funhouse also warned viewers that the Firefly Funhouse wasn't what it seemed.

Before he could elaborate on his claims, Wyatt entered the frame and laughed as if nothing was wrong. Would that be the last we see of Ramblin' Rabbit? Or would Wyatt forgive his "friend"?

Balor still had a match with Ziggler to take care of, but the Fiend wasn't going to let the night go on without reminding Balor of their match at SummerSlam. As the match with Ziggler was inching towards a conclusion, the lights went out slowly, section by section.


And as we have come to expect, the Fiend's uncomfortable song permeated the arena right before his visage was briefly seen in the arena by viewers everywhere.


The lights went out once again but when they came back on, the Fiend had vanished. The distraction worked as Ziggler hit Balor with a "Sweet Chin Music" to pick up the win.

Balor will have to keep his head on a swivel until he finally confronts the Fiend in two weeks. He's proven to show up whenever he wants to attack whomever he wants.

While we know Balor is obviously his first victim, it was still the character's first appearance on SmackDown since returning to the WWE after SummerSlam. What else can we expect from the Fiend now that he has claimed both shows as his to torment?

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Bray Wyatt Finn Balor
