WWE News: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's return match confirmed for SummerSlam 2019

'The Fiend' will be returning to in-ring competition at SummerSlam

On tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, former Universal Champion Finn Balor made his return to WWE TV after the absence of over a week and challenged 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to a singles match at SummerSlam 2019.

Prior to his move to SmackDown Live as part of the 2019 Superstar Shake-up, Balor won the Intercontinental Championship from Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 35 besting The All Mighty by using his demon persona, as he regained the IC Championship.

After successful title defenses against Sami Zayn and Andrade, Balor eventually lost the Intercontinental Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at the recently concluded Extreme Rules kick-off show.

The following night Balor was attacked by a returning Bray Wyatt, who used his 'Fiend' persona for the first time in a Monday Night Raw ring.

As Balor made his return to SmackDown Live tonight, he was interviewed by Kayla Braxton who asked the former Intercontinental Champion about his thoughts on Wyatt's surprise attack from a week ago on RAW. Balor responded by stating that he wasn't sure why Wyatt assaulted him on Raw, as the two men had several issues with each other over the years.

The former IC Champion eventually challenged Wyatt to a match at SummerSlam and much to everyone's shock, the latter appeared with his Firefly Fun House and claimed that he and his puppets, Mercy The Buzzard and Ramblin' Rabbit, are all fans of Balor. However, Wyatt further added that 'The Fiend' isn't too fond of the former IC Champion and eventually accepted his SummerSlam challenge.

Both Wyatt and Balor previously faced off at SummerSlam 2017, when the latter was victorious over the former Wyatt Family leader once again using his demon persona.

However, on this occasion, it looks like Balor will not be bringing back The Demon at SummerSlam, as the former Universal Champion is rumored to take a break from WWE.

Nevertheless, the WWE Universe has all the reasons in the world to get excited for The Fiend's in-ring debut at SummerSlam.