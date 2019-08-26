WWE News: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt teases a match with Sting

The Fiend is on the hunt again

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has been one of the major talking points in all of WWE and over the past few months, Wyatt's menacing new persona has targeted some notable WWE Hall of Famers on Monday Night Raw.

In a recent tweet response to WWE India's official Twitter handle, Wyatt claimed that his next target in WWE is none other than Hall of Famer, Sting.

'The Fiend' and his Hall of Fame targets

At this year's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Wyatt made his re-debut as 'The Fiend' when he defeated former Universal Champion Finn Balor in a one-on-one match. In the lead-up to his match against Balor, 'The Fiend' targeted WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at the Raw Reunion episode by using the latter's own Mandible Claw.

Wyatt's next target was none other than former Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle, whom he targeted at the go-home edition of Raw in Angle's hometown of Pittsburgh. And following his win over Balor at SummerSlam, Wyatt made his first appearance on last week's episode of Raw when he targeted another Hall of Famer in the form of Jerry 'The King' Lawler, prior to his interview with Sasha Banks.

Who is Bray Wyatt's next target?

WWE India's official Twitter account recently sent out a tweet asking the WWE Universe against whom should 'The Fiend' make his debut on Raw, and which superstar could potentially turn out to be his next target.

Wyatt, in response to the tweet, claimed that for his next target he is going to attack WWE Hall of Famer, Sting. The former WCW World Champion retired from in-ring competition way back in 2015 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame the following year.

As of now, an in-ring return for Sting is off the charts. However, it will be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer indeed turns out as The Fiend's next target on Raw.

