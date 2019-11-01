WWE News: The Fiend 'doesn't really care' about winning the Universal Championship

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel

One of the biggest WWE talking points over the last few weeks has surrounded “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s pursuit of the Universal Championship.

At Crown Jewel, Wyatt’s alter-ego produced the biggest surprise of the night when, shortly after being electrocuted, he rose to his feet and hit Seth Rollins with his Sister Abigail finisher to win the Falls Count Anywhere main event.

In an interview with WWE MENA in the hours leading up to Crown Jewel, the ‘Firefly Fun House’ version of Wyatt’s character revealed that “The Fiend” had more interest in hurting Rollins and did not care about winning the top male title on RAW.

He did, however, add that he would like to hang the Universal Championship on the wall of the ‘Firefly Fun House’.

“I don’t really know. I think The Fiend doesn’t really care about winning the Universal Championship. I, however, think it would be stupendous. I’d like to hang it up in my house and show all my friends. I think that’d be good.”

براي وايت يتحدث عن النزال بين ذا فيند و سيث رولينز على لقب اليونيفرسال في عرض كراون جول الليلة.. ولا يدري من سيفوز!#WWECrownJewel @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/U88yVlP6gh — WWE MENA (@WWEmena) October 31, 2019

What’s next for Bray Wyatt and “The Fiend”?

WWE has announced that Bray Wyatt will appear as a guest on an edition of Miz TV on the November 1 episode of SmackDown.

The advertisement for SmackDown, which played before the Crown Jewel main event had taken place, showed a picture of ‘Firefly Fun House’ Wyatt as The Miz’s guest on the show, which means the character will appear in front of a WWE crowd for the first time since his 'Fun House' segments began in April 2019.

Wyatt’s future on SmackDown is sure to be a talking point, as there are now two World Champions on the blue brand (Wyatt and Brock Lesnar) and none on RAW.

Congratulations, @WWEBrayWyatt, on becoming WWE Universal Champion!



And on Halloween too - proving that dreams do come true, but so do the nightmares of every other WWE Superstar.#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/VWAApHkax9 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 31, 2019

