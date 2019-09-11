WWE News: The Fiend wrestles a handicap match after SmackDown Live goes off air

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Sep 2019, 10:13 IST

The Fiend

The Fiend made an appearance after tonight's edition of SmackDown Live and 205 Live were done and dusted with. Reportedly, Wyatt defeated The B-Team in a squash match.

The return of Bray Wyatt

It has been a while since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE TV. After teasing a big return via the Firefly Fun House vignettes, Wyatt finally appeared on TV in a physical capacity, when he attacked Finn Balor on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Wyatt continued his path of destruction and made it a point to target WWE legends and Hall of Famers.

On the Raw Reunion episode, Wyatt attacked WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, and connected his own finisher, the Mandible Claw, on him. He went on to defeat Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2019 without losing much sweat. He also attacked Jerry Lawler and Kurt Angle on separate occasions.

The Fiend wins handicap match

The Fiend is being advertised for a big Universal title match at the Hell in a Cell PPV. He will either face Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman, depending on who wins the title match at Clash of Champions. Tonight, after the 205 Live edition from Madison Square Garden in New York City, The Fiend made a rare appearance in a dark match, against the B-Team.

The 2-on-1 handicap situation didn't help matters much for Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, as The Fiend squashed them both in quick fashion. A fan noted that The Fiend's entrance, as well as his elaborate theatrics, went as long as the actual handicap match. Wyatt hinted at a possible attack on Stone Cold Steve Austin on Twitter before last night's Raw. He did appear in a Firefly Fun House segment, but didn't appear in front of the live crowd. Check out some videos from Wyatt's dark match:

