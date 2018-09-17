Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: The future is looking gloomy for Sasha Banks and Bayley

Avik Das
ANALYST
Feature
494   //    17 Sep 2018, 09:57 IST

The two WWE Superstars are no nowhere near the spotlight
The two WWE Superstars are no nowhere near the spotlight

WWE's two horsewomen Sasha Banks and Bayley did not wrestle in the 'Hell in a Cell' pay-per-view. As a matter of fact, they did not even have a match on Raw last week. It raises questions over the future of the two women who are exceptional wrestlers. According to cagesideseats, their stature has dropped significantly in the WWE.

Sasha Banks and Bayley, both had a noteworthy run in NXT and they are part of the four horsewomen. Sasha Banks is a former NXT women's champion and a four-time Raw women's champion.

In the initial days of her main roster career, she had an immense success. She was a top female superstar of the Raw brand and held the women's title four times. Moreover, she and Charlotte Flair became the first female wrestlers to participate in a Hell in a Cell match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Similarly, Bayley had an awe-inspiring career in the NXT where she became the NXT women's champion. Eventually, she also became the Raw women's champion in the main roster. Sasha and Bayley had a memorable match at the NXT Takeover in 2015 and it won the 'Match of the Year' award.

But the last couple of months have not been smooth for Sasha Banks and Bayley. Sasha's last pay-per-view match was on Money in the Bank in June. Bayley has not wrestled in a pay-per-view since Backlash, which was held in May.

WWE is not pushing the two top-notch female Superstars of the company. They have been feuding with the Riott squad but the company has not built any interesting storyline for them of late. This approach clearly indicates WWE's lack of interest in pushing Sasha and Bayley.

The Bella twins are back in the squared circle and their arrival could even hamper the push of Sasha Banks and Bayley. Meanwhile, Brie Bella main evented SmackDown Live a couple of weeks ago. According to 'comicbook.com', Nikki Bella is rumoured to face Ronda Rousey at the Evolution pay-per-view. Therefore, it lowers their chance to be in the title picture.

WWE's first ever all women PPV 'Evolution' will make a history and it is going to be held on 28th October. Sasha and Bayley will participate in a pay-per-view after a long gap. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to build an interesting storyline for the two struggling female Superstars.   

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Sasha Banks Bayley WWE Network SK WWE Exclusive
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
WWE News: Bayley reveals that she wants to face WWE Hall...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Reason why Alexa Bliss vs Trish Stratus at WWE...
RELATED STORY
5 potential dream matches for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Female Superstars With the Most Matches of All Time
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution 2018: Three Matches That Might Headline The...
RELATED STORY
4 Things You Probably Forgot About The Women's Evolution
RELATED STORY
The Women of WWE reveal their dream opponents for Evolution 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why an All-Women's-PPV (Evolution) Is The Right...
RELATED STORY
Why WWE Evolution may be a letdown
RELATED STORY
4 matches WWE can book to save Evolution
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us