Opinion: The future is looking gloomy for Sasha Banks and Bayley

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 494 // 17 Sep 2018, 09:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The two WWE Superstars are no nowhere near the spotlight

WWE's two horsewomen Sasha Banks and Bayley did not wrestle in the 'Hell in a Cell' pay-per-view. As a matter of fact, they did not even have a match on Raw last week. It raises questions over the future of the two women who are exceptional wrestlers. According to cagesideseats, their stature has dropped significantly in the WWE.

Sasha Banks and Bayley, both had a noteworthy run in NXT and they are part of the four horsewomen. Sasha Banks is a former NXT women's champion and a four-time Raw women's champion.

In the initial days of her main roster career, she had an immense success. She was a top female superstar of the Raw brand and held the women's title four times. Moreover, she and Charlotte Flair became the first female wrestlers to participate in a Hell in a Cell match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Similarly, Bayley had an awe-inspiring career in the NXT where she became the NXT women's champion. Eventually, she also became the Raw women's champion in the main roster. Sasha and Bayley had a memorable match at the NXT Takeover in 2015 and it won the 'Match of the Year' award.

But the last couple of months have not been smooth for Sasha Banks and Bayley. Sasha's last pay-per-view match was on Money in the Bank in June. Bayley has not wrestled in a pay-per-view since Backlash, which was held in May.

WWE is not pushing the two top-notch female Superstars of the company. They have been feuding with the Riott squad but the company has not built any interesting storyline for them of late. This approach clearly indicates WWE's lack of interest in pushing Sasha and Bayley.

The Bella twins are back in the squared circle and their arrival could even hamper the push of Sasha Banks and Bayley. Meanwhile, Brie Bella main evented SmackDown Live a couple of weeks ago. According to 'comicbook.com', Nikki Bella is rumoured to face Ronda Rousey at the Evolution pay-per-view. Therefore, it lowers their chance to be in the title picture.

WWE's first ever all women PPV 'Evolution' will make a history and it is going to be held on 28th October. Sasha and Bayley will participate in a pay-per-view after a long gap. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to build an interesting storyline for the two struggling female Superstars.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.