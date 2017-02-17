WWE Satire: The McMahons meet Trump

The White House became the Fight House as the McMahons came over!

by Riju Dasgupta Humour 17 Feb 2017, 18:13 IST

The Meekmahans meet The President

The President of the United States, Donald Trump was visited by the McMahon family at his residence in the White House recently. Unfortunately, their newly adopted son Roman Reigns could not be part of the proceedings because of his hectic schedule. When asked for a comment, he replied with, ‘Oooaaaaaa!’

Vince McMahon and Donald Trump have had an association that goes back many years, as far back as when wrestling was actually good. They found common ground in the fact that both take the utmost malicious pleasure in firing their employees.

When Trump expressed his desire to build a wall, McMahon did ask him if he would be interested in the Walls of Jericho. Their friendship turned sour after an untelevised episode of the inaugural Festival of Friendship when Triple H took Trump aside and whispered words in his ear.

This led to their epic clash at Wrestlemania 23. Donald Trump chose Bobby Lashley as his representative long before he became 105-time TNA Champion. Vince McMahon chose Umaga because he’s Samoan and Umaga almost sounds like ‘Oaaaaa’!

Lashley went on to defeat Umaga with Stone Cold Steve Austin refereeing the match. What happened after the match? What? What? Trump went on to shave McMahon bald in front of a packed audience, after tackling him to the mat with an awkward looking spear.

The United States of America knew that day that this was the President they wanted!

Soon enough, both men put their differences aside and renewed their friendship that has continued ever since. Linda McMahon was elected as the Head of the Small Business Administration much to the delight of the whole country.

When asked if Stephanie McMahon could be given a position in politics too so that it gets her off TV every Monday night by the WWE Universe, Trump said he will look into the same. Our special correspondents reported that many miles away, Mick Foley breathed a huge sigh of relief when he heard the news.

Trump went on to disappoint McMahon further by refusing to put Roman Reigns in the cabinet, as requested. According to Trump, despite all the bad publicity he gets, he is still more over than Reigns.

Besides, he didn’t want Braun Strowman entering and destroying the White House. The McMahons were then taken on a tour of The White House, except the roof, because Shane may be tempted to jump from it. When asked if Vince McMahon would like to comment on the entire experience, he said- ‘No Chance in Hell’.

Disclaimer: This is a satire piece and should not be taken literally.

