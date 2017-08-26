WWE News: The Miz brags on Instagram for surpassing the Ultimate Warrior's milestone

Miz passes some major legends on the list for combined days as WWE Intercontinental Champion...

The Miz has brought prestige to the WWE Intercontinental Champion with his seven reigns...

What's the story?

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, took to Instagram on Thursday this week to do some gloating. In regards to combined days as the Intercontinental Championship holder, Miz passed a legend in the Ultimate Warrior this week.

In case you didn't know...

The Miz has a total of seven WWE Intercontinental Championship reigns. His first reign came in 2012 at the special 1000th edition of Monday Night Raw where he defeated Christian. His first reign would last 85 days before losing it to Kofi Kingston on an edition of Main Event.

The heart of the matter...

Miz would take a screen shot of the Wikipedia page showing the most combined reigns for the prestigious title. Take a look at his Instagram post below:

6th LONGEST REIGNING INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION OF ALL TIME AND COUNTING.... Today I surpass my childhood favorite #UltimateWarrior I will never forget as a kid painting my face, putting strings on my arms and running around the house doing my best Ultimate Warrior imitation. It's an honor to be on this prestigious list with such great legends. #ICTitleComebackTour A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Aug 24, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Not only did he just pass the Ultimate Warrior, but in the past month, he's also passed Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, and Mr. Perfect.

With No Mercy still four weeks away, it will be almost a foregone conclusion that The Miz will end up third overall before losing the championship.

Normally The Miz is brash and cocky, but he did have some great words for The Ultimate Warrior on his Instagram post.

He mentioned that he used to paint his face an emulate Warrior when he was a kid, and also mentioned that it was an honor being on that list with such legends.

What's next?

The current Intercontinental Champion was in a state of flux going into SummerSlam with no feud for his title.

Expect the next challenger to step up to the Miz next week on Monday Night Raw as No Mercy approaches in four weeks.

Author's take...

There is no doubt when you take a look at some of the best WWE Intercontinental Champions of all-time, The Miz will be on that list.

Just look at the names below him on that list of combined days: Ultimate Warrior, Randy Savage, and Shawn Michaels. All are in the WWE Hall Of Fame.

The Miz has been one of the best performers in the WWE over the past year. The addition of Maryse was a gigantic boost for him, and now he's flanked by Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel to form The Miztourage.

I feel like he'll become a world champion once again by the end of 2018.