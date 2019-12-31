WWE News: The Miz comments on topping shocking WWE decade list

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

The Miz has won the most championships over the past decade

Tomorrow is the final day of 2019, but not only is it the final day of the year, it's also the final day of the decade. From 2010 until 2019 WWE has seen a number of changes from title changes, to show changes, and even network changes. It appears that The Miz has shockingly topped the list for the most title changes of the decade.

The awesome star, who was recently part of a feud with The Fiend, shared the findings on his Instagram page where he commented on the fact that he had been the subject of 14 title changes over the past decade.

Both The Miz and Kofi Kingston share first place for title changes over the past decade with 14 title reigns, while Seth Rollins and John Cena are tied in second with 13, closely followed by Dolph Ziggler with 12, and Charlotte Flair with 11.

Sheamus then rounds out the top seven with 10 reigns of his own, while Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, and Big E make up the top ten with nine title reigns each since 2010.

Do you think The Miz topping the list comes as a shock given the past decade in WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...