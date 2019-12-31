×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

WWE News: The Miz comments on topping shocking WWE decade list 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019 IST

The Miz has won the most championships over the past decade
The Miz has won the most championships over the past decade

Tomorrow is the final day of 2019, but not only is it the final day of the year, it's also the final day of the decade. From 2010 until 2019 WWE has seen a number of changes from title changes, to show changes, and even network changes. It appears that The Miz has shockingly topped the list for the most title changes of the decade.

The awesome star, who was recently part of a feud with The Fiend, shared the findings on his Instagram page where he commented on the fact that he had been the subject of 14 title changes over the past decade.

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

I have had to work for everything I’ve gotten. There were days where I wondered if there was a light at the end. There were days where I wondered if it was worth it. The answer was always YES! Here we are about to enter a new decade and I’m leaving this decade having the most title reigns of any @WWE Superstar. Add it to the long list of other achievements that I am beyond grateful for. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, cheered me, booed me, liked me or hated me. This was honestly a group effort. Now I know what you’re saying, @truekofi has the same number of title reigns as you. Yes, but how many @MLB Celebrity All-Star Game MVP Trophy’s does he have?? So, with that said, does this make me a shoo-in to be Superstar of the Decade? 😎😉

A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on

Both The Miz and Kofi Kingston share first place for title changes over the past decade with 14 title reigns, while Seth Rollins and John Cena are tied in second with 13, closely followed by Dolph Ziggler with 12, and Charlotte Flair with 11.

Sheamus then rounds out the top seven with 10 reigns of his own, while Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, and Big E make up the top ten with nine title reigns each since 2010.

Do you think The Miz topping the list comes as a shock given the past decade in WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...

WWE Raw Kofi Kingston The Miz
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us