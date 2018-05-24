WWE News: The Miz defends Roman Reigns and slams The Big Dog's critics

Roman Reigns not at fault for the crowd reactions?

Roman Reigns squared off with the Miz for the Intercontinental Title

What's the story?

The Miz was a guest recently on the Gorilla Position podcast, where he spoke about various wrestling topics. Host James Delow asked him about Roman Reigns, and the crowd reactions the 'face of the company' was receiving.

The Miz defended the WWE Superstar on the podcast and talked about the reactions which he got from the crowd while selling the most merchandise.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has pushed Roman Reigns as the face of the company for a long time, much to the displeasure of the fans.

One of the recent occasions, when the fans' dislike of Reigns was made clear, was during the main event at BackLash where his match with Samoa Joe received jeers, with fans leaving during and immediately after the match.

The heart of the matter

During the podcast, The Miz talked about Reigns and compared him to John Cena. He said that it was The Big Dog who sold the most merchandise and got the most reactions from the crowd.

He referred to a section of hardcore fans who would not like Reigns no matter what but mentioned that there were children and women who loved his character.

"I guarantee there are kids out there who sit there and look at him, there are women out there who go 'Oh my God!'"

He went on to talk about how no one wanted a 'good old-fashioned' Superman and they preferred the 'bleed of grey' in the characters. This was why Roman was selling so much merchandise.

"He is selling the most merch and getting the best reactions, so tell me what is he doing wrong?"

The Miz ended by talking about the attitude of audiences and that there was nothing wrong with Roman's character.

The Miz did however say that booking Roman in the main event spot instead of the title match hurt the title and Roman as well. It made it appear as if Roman was bigger than the title.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is set to face Jinder Mahal at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on the 17th of June, while the Miz is part of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match for men.

Author's take

Roman Reigns receives more criticism than any other current WWE star. As an in-ring performer Reigns is one of the top men on the roster, but his early booking looked scripted, leading to many fans disliking his character.

Roman remains the top guy in the company, and WWE and the fans seem to be at an impasse about what to think about him.