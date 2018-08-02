WWE News: The Miz describes his WWE Career as a feel-good story

The Miz has come along way since he made his WWE debut in 2004

What's the story?

In a recent interview discussing his WWE and TV career, The Miz described his time in the WWE as a 'feel good story'.

In case you didn't know

Before joining the WWE in 2004, The Miz had been a part of reality TV show, The Real World for a few years from 2001.

It was on that show that The Miz, known by his real name, Mike Mizanin, on the show, began to develop the personality 'The Miz'.

The Miz then competed in WWE Tough Enough in 2004, finishing runner-up against Daniel Puder at the Armageddon event during the same year.

The WWE obviously saw something in The Miz though, and he would later sign with the company and make his SmackDown debut in early 2006. Since then, The Miz has gone on to be one of the most accomplished performers of the last decade.

He recently premiered his new TV Show, Miz and Mrs, alongside his wife, Maryse, on the USA Network.

What's the story?

Wrestling Inc reported that in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated [Credit to wrestling inc for the interview transcript ], The Miz described his career in the WWE as being a feel-good story. In the interview, The Miz said:

"When I first got to WWE, people thought I was going to be fired within three months. No one liked me, no one wanted me there, whether it was the fans or the people backstage. I had to fight and fight and fight to earn my spot. Through hard work and dedication, I proved everyone wrong. And I'm the bad guy in WWE, which I find hilarious. This show is really a 'feel good' kind of story."

What's next?

The Miz is currently involved in an ongoing feud with long-time rival, Daniel Bryan, and it seems as though the two men are going to face off at this year's SummerSlam event, which will take place on August 19th.

From Tough Enough rookie to one of the top heels in the business today, what do you think about The Miz's ascent to the top of the WWE?